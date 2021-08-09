Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

MCG has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $14.08 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

