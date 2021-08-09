Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 790.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%.

MERC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

MERC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 255,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,559. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $760.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

