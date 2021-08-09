Merculet Market Capitalization Achieves $3.43 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $170,110.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Merculet has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00133442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00146506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.51 or 0.99944177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00787168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

