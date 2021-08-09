Metaverse ETP Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and $430,519.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.74 or 0.06793384 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00129805 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,785,195 coins and its circulating supply is 78,785,097 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

