MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MET. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $60.71 on Thursday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

