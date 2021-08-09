Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.75

Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 52354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

