MGM Growth Properties’ (MGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGP. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.45.

NYSE MGP opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

