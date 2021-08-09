MIB Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $275,223.27 and $32.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00032652 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 422,863,981 coins and its circulating supply is 145,562,053 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

