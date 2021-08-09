Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $129,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,743 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,876 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 318,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $86,412,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $289.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

