Millennium Management LLC Acquires 7,367 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $19.15 on Monday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.