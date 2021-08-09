Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.06 Million in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 83,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Ameresco by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.48. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,372. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

