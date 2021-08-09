Millennium Management LLC Sells 17,989 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,502 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ MIST opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

