Millennium Management LLC Takes $4.25 Million Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 49,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 2,647 shares of company stock worth $245,287 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

