Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NERV opened at $1.83 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

