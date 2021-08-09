Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 120,349 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 91,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 22.6% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

NYSE:TJX opened at $69.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

