Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $119.05 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

