Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

DRE stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $51.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

