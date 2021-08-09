Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

IJH stock opened at $271.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

