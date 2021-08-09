Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $219.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.01. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

