Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26.60 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $262.04 million and approximately $26.60 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00007359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00045773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00141828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,879.29 or 1.00168783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.73 or 0.00778848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

