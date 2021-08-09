Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $47.63 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $47.63 or 0.00103999 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $25.40 million and $87,356.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00143990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00147173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,741.28 or 0.99875542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.11 or 0.00777557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 533,329 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

