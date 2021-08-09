Mithril (MITH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.37 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $45.31 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

