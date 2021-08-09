Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on MITEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi Estate has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,522. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

