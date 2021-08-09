MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 19.93%.

NASDAQ MMAC opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.47. MMA Capital has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MMA Capital by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MMA Capital by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MMA Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MMA Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

