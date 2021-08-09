Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

MODN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.59. 237,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,345. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.80.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

