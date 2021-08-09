Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $204.73 Average PT from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.10.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $413.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.64. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $443.99.
In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $778,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00. Insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
