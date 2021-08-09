Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $204.73 Average PT from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $413.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.64. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $443.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 114.47% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $778,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00. Insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

