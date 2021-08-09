MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post sales of $182.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $182.98 million. MongoDB reported sales of $138.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $780.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.50 million to $784.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.05 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $703,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,376 shares of company stock worth $65,450,479. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,514,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,138,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 428,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $373.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

