More Coin Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $134,954.47 and approximately $485.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, More Coin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00052022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00815593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00098855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00039467 BTC.

MORE is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

