Morgan Stanley Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $150.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.33.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.66. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,729 shares of company stock valued at $29,132,164 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

