Morgan Stanley Boosts TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $104.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock opened at $106.06 on Thursday. TTEC has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $644,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,429. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TTEC by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.