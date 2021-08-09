Morgan Stanley Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $61.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

UDR opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Analysts predict that UDR will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,250 in the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

