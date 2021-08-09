Morgan Stanley Buys 824,041 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 366.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,048,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $218,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $261,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.86.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research raised their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

