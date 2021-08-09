Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,825,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after buying an additional 250,479 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,075,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $166.43 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $166.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 108.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.