Morgan Stanley Has $22.54 Million Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Uniti Group worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 232,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

