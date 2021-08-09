Morgan Stanley Has $23.21 Million Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of EchoStar worth $23,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,593,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $24.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.75. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

