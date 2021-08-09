Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,427 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $23,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 189,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Shares of CACG stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.