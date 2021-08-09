Morgan Stanley Raises Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target to €42.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.64.

EBKDY stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

