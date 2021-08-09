Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.05% of Celestica worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,702,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLS opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

