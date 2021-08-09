Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSBC. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Investec raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $28.41 on Thursday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HSBC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

