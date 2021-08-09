Morgan Stanley Sells 2,040 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $679.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $486.49 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.08.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

