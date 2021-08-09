Morgan Stanley Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACAD. TheStreet downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.32.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,496,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

