Morgan Stanley Trims The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Target Price to $84.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

TKR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Timken news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,435 shares of company stock worth $4,215,866. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

