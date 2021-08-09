MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
MOR has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Commerzbank lowered shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.
NASDAQ MOR opened at $13.26 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
