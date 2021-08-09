MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Commerzbank lowered shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $13.26 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

