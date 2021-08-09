Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $228.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.12. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $140.21 and a fifty-two week high of $231.89. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,395 shares of company stock worth $2,731,155. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,655,000 after acquiring an additional 160,167 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,218,000 after acquiring an additional 207,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.