Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 79.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,721,000 after purchasing an additional 721,274 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $279.83 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.