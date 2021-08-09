Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Makes New $315,000 Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 69.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.92. 1,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,225. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.