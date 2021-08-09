Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 3,026 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95.

