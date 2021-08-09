Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 110.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 416,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 856,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 488.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 712,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $2.98 on Monday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $260.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

