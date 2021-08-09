Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Up 8.4%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 18,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 339,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.
Separately, TheStreet cut Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.82.
About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)
Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
