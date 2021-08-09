Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Up 8.4%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 18,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 339,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 32.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 27.3% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,169,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

