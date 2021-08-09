Name Changing Token (NCT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $122,319.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.42 or 0.00826712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00106143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039857 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

